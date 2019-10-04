|
|
|
Brett Hannah Blackett (Nancy) Aged 104 years.
Dearly loved mother, nanna and little nanna, passed away peacefully at the Fabee Nursing Home on September 26th 2019.
Sincere thanks to everyone at
Fabee for their loving care of Nancy.
The funeral service takes place at Hastings Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be sent c/o and all enquires please to Banfield & Pomphrey,
476 Old London Road, Ore Village, Hastings, tel:720002
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 4, 2019