RIGGLESFORD Frederick Passed away peacefully, at home in Battle, surrounded by his family after
a short illness bravely borne,
on 20th November 2019, aged 97.
Husband to the late Joyce,
he will be sadly missed by his Children Bruce and Jane, his Grandchildren Sarah, Emma and Paula,
seven Great Grandchildren and all
the family.

His funeral service will be held at Hastings Crematorium on
Thursday 5th December at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Hospice at Home
may be sent via the Undertaker
Arthur C Towner Ltd,
43 High Street,
Battle.
TN33 0EE.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 29, 2019
