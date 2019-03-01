|
|
|
Knowles Frederick James Passed away peacefully at
Bryher Court on February 8th aged 90.
Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia.
Much loved father to Bruce and Ian.
Father in law to Helena and Elaine.
Much adored Grandfather and
Great Grandfather who will be sadly missed by us all.
The funeral to take place today
Friday March 1st at Hastings Crematorium at 1.15.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o Hinkley Funeral Service.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More