Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:15
Hastings Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Knowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Knowles

Notice Condolences

Frederick Knowles Notice
Knowles Frederick James Passed away peacefully at
Bryher Court on February 8th aged 90.
Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia.
Much loved father to Bruce and Ian.
Father in law to Helena and Elaine.
Much adored Grandfather and
Great Grandfather who will be sadly missed by us all.
The funeral to take place today
Friday March 1st at Hastings Crematorium at 1.15.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o Hinkley Funeral Service.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.