|
|
|
Skudder Frances Jessie Passed away peacefully after a long brave battle on the
7th September, aged 80.
A dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral is to be held at
Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 20th September, at 2pm.
The family are asking for family flowers only but donations are welcome,
if desired, to St. Michaels Hospice, c/o
Gannon & Sons, 1a Theaklen Drive, St.Leonards, East Sussex. TN38 9AZ.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 13, 2019