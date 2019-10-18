Home

ROBERTS Frances Wendy
(known as Wendy) Died peacefully at home
on 12th October 2019.
Survived by loving husband, Wing Commander Peter Roberts, her daughters Elaine and Amanda,
and grandchildren Victoria, William, Sophie and Oliver.
Funeral Service and Committal at
St Mary's Church, Battle on
Thursday 31st October at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
43 High St, Battle,TN33 0EE
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 18, 2019
