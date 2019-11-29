Home

Florence Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Florence Passed away peacefully at Hastings Court on the 18th November, aged 89.
Dearly loved Mother of Colin and Mother in Law to Yvonne. Sister to the late Graham, Albert, Eddie, Roy and to Audrey and the late Carol.
Also Grandmother to Carole.
Will be sadly missed by us all.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 16th December at 2pm,
Hastings Crematorium.
Close family flowers only, donations if desired to St Michael's Hospice.
c/o Hinkley Funeral Service
01424 722461
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 29, 2019
