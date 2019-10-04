Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Perigoe & Son - Rye (Northiam, Rye)
Dixter Road
Rye, Sussex TN31 6LB
01797 260316
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Northiam
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Brabbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Brabbs

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Brabbs Notice
BRABBS Evelyn Grace Peacefully at
Southdowns Nursing Home,
St Leonards on 29th August 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved mum of Peter and Mark and a dearly loved grandma.
A Funeral Service to celebrate
Evelyn's life will be held at
St Mary's Church, Northiam on
Friday 11th October at 11.00am.
Flowers welcome or donations to
'The Alzheimer's Society' may be sent c/o J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex, TN31 6LB.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.