BRABBS Evelyn Grace Peacefully at
Southdowns Nursing Home,
St Leonards on 29th August 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved mum of Peter and Mark and a dearly loved grandma.
A Funeral Service to celebrate
Evelyn's life will be held at
St Mary's Church, Northiam on
Friday 11th October at 11.00am.
Flowers welcome or donations to
'The Alzheimer's Society' may be sent c/o J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex, TN31 6LB.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 4, 2019