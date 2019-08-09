Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
13:30
Eastbourne Crematorium
HOWELLS Ernest John John passed away peacefully at Grosvenor Park Nursing Home on
30th July 2019, aged 84 years.
A much loved husband of Jean, father to Christine and Michael, father-in-law to Hannah and grandpa of Finley and Zachary. John will be dearly missed.
Funeral Service Tuesday 13th August, 1.30p.m. at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in John's memory for
Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 9, 2019
