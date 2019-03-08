|
|
|
Blackbourn Elfreda
Formerly Fuller
née Ellison Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th February 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Norman
and a special friend to Tony.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Elfreda will be received into
St. Anne's Church, Derby on
Thursday 7th March at 7.00pm and a Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 8th March at 10.30pm,
followed by interment at
Nottingham Road Cemetery.
All flowers welcome or donations in lieu to support St. Anne's Church PCC may be given at the service or sent care of Wathall's. Tel. 01332 752377.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More