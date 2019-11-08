|
|
|
FELLOWS Elaine Passed away peacefully at
St Michael's Hospice on
30th October 2019, aged 73.
Much loved Wife of the late Bernard,
Mum to Joanne & Kerry,
Grandma to Zoe, Katie, Roxy
& Tessa and Sister to Ann.
She will be missed by many.
Her funeral service will be held
at Hastings Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th November at 11.45am.
Family flowers only, donations to
St Michael's Hospice can be made via
Towners Funeral Directors,
2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 8, 2019