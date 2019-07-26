Home

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
13:00
Eastbourne Crematorium
ROUT Edward Thomas
(Ted) Passed away peacefully at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings on Saturday 13th July 2019, aged 96.
Ted will be missed by his wife
Edythe Mary; daughter Gillian and her husband Alan; son Stephen and his wife Sandy; and grandchildren
Claire, Adam and Nathan.
Ted was a loving husband,
father, grandfather and
good friend to many people.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at Eastbourne Crematorium at 1:00 pm.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 26, 2019
