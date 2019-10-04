Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00
St Augustine's Chapel
25 Upper Maze Hill
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 0LB
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Read

Notice Condolences

Edward Read Notice
READ Edward
(Ted) Passed away peacefully, aged 88 years.
Loving husband, dearly loved
father and grandfather.
Funeral service, Friday 11th October at 11.00am at St Augustine's Chapel,
25 Upper Maze Hill,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 0LB,
followed by a private cremation
at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to St Michael's Hospice
via the funeral director
Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH.
A special Thank You to all the staff at
The Moreton Centre who took
great care of Ted.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now