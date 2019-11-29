Home

Waters & Sons Independent Funeral Directors Ltd (Aldemoor, Southampton)
247 Aldemoor Road
Southampton, Hampshire SO16 5NU
02380 783900
Edith Henbrey

Notice Condolences

Edith Henbrey Notice
HENBREY Edith Gladys Sadly passed away on Monday 18th November 2019, aged 97 years.

Will be sadly missed by
David and Ashley
xx

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 4th December 2019,
at 1.00pm at Southampton Crematorium, West Chapel, Bassett Green Road, Southampton, SO16 3QB

All enquiries c/o
Waters & Sons Independent Funeral Directors Ltd,
247 Aldermoor Road,
Aldermoor,
Southampton,
SO16 5NU
Tel: 02380 783900
www.watersandsons.co.uk
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 29, 2019
