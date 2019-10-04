|
|
|
ROBINSON Doreen (Dawn) Dawn died peacefully on 16th September at Southdowns Nursing Home, aged 93.
Much loved mum, auntie, grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be remembered for her humour, gardening skills, her love of family gatherings on the beach and music, especially the songs of
the Forties.
Her singing kept everyone
entertained right up to the end.
Hopefully now free of Dementia and reunited with husband John,
daughter Lesley and her beloved brothers and sisters.
Private cremation has taken place.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 4, 2019