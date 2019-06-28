|
PERRIN Doreen Joan Passed away at St Michael's Hospice on 23rd June 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving Wife of David, Mother of Paul and Tracey, and Grandma of her CREW, Charlie, Rebecca, Emily and William. Doreen will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service Thursday 18th July, 12.00 noon at St Mark's Church, Little Common.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired in Doreen's memory for St Michael's Hospice may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 28, 2019