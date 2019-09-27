|
|
|
BATKIN Dianne Barbara Peacefully at The Conquest Hospital on 16th September 2019, aged 81 years.
Dianne will be very sadly missed by her husband Tony, son Paul, daughter Julie, grandchildren Sapphire, Sophie and Mani, family and many friends.
Funeral service 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday 8th October at St Mary Magdalene's Church, Sea Road, Bexhill.
Family flowers only please; donations for Marie Curie may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 27, 2019