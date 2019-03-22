|
McKEON
Dermot Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice on 13th March 2019, aged 55.
Loving father of Lisa, Kieran and Carla, very proud grandfather to Cadi and Logan, loving son to Margaret and brother to Jean, Louise, Caroline, Ann, Ken and John.
Funeral service in Limerick on
Tuesday 26th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
any donations are welcome to
St. Michael's Hospice.
Enquiries to: [email protected]
May Dermot Rest in Peace
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 22, 2019
