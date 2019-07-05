Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:30
Hastings Crematorium
Dennis James


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Dennis James
Dennis Wilfred Ernest
JAMES
(Hoare) 20-11-29 - 23-6-19
Aged 89.
Husband of the late Carmilena
25-9-31 - 27-3-19 aged 87 -
reunited in heaven.
Loving father to Linda,
Dennis and Christine.
Grandad to 13 grandchildren, and Great-Grandad to 17 children,
Great-Great-Grandad to 3.
We could not have wished for better parents - will be greatly missed by all.
All welcome to his funeral at
Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 12.30pm.
Bright colours to be worn please,
and no flowers.
Donations to St Michael's Hospice
may be sent via the Undertaker
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea
TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on July 5, 2019
