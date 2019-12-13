|
|
|
HEARSEY Dean Sadly taken on
Sunday 1st December 2019, aged 44. Much loved fiancé to Cheryl,
Dad to Shannon,
Caitlin, Teagan and Kayne,
Son to Nigel & Teresa, Brother,
Son-in-Law, Uncle and Brother-in-Law
who will be greatly missed.
His funeral service to be held on
Friday 20th December, 12pm at
St Michael's Church,
Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea.
Everyone is warmly welcome back to Pebsham Community Centre
to raise a glass in Dean's memory.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished to
www.justgiving.com/crowd
funding/deanhearsey or via
Arthur C. Towner Ltd. 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 13, 2019