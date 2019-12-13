Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Hearsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Hearsey

Notice Condolences

Dean Hearsey Notice
HEARSEY Dean Sadly taken on
Sunday 1st December 2019, aged 44. Much loved fiancé to Cheryl,
Dad to Shannon,
Caitlin, Teagan and Kayne,
Son to Nigel & Teresa, Brother,
Son-in-Law, Uncle and Brother-in-Law
who will be greatly missed.
His funeral service to be held on
Friday 20th December, 12pm at
St Michael's Church,
Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea.
Everyone is warmly welcome back to Pebsham Community Centre
to raise a glass in Dean's memory.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished to
www.justgiving.com/crowd
funding/deanhearsey or via
Arthur C. Towner Ltd. 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -