Arthur C Towner Ltd (Battle)
43 High Street
Battle, Sussex TN33 0EE
01424 775515
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Salehurst
David Oliver Notice
OLIVER David Robin It is with great sadness that the family wish to announce the death of David on 21st August 2019, aged 80 years.
He died with dignity and
courage, as was his way
throughout 11 years of poor health.
He will be so sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, his children Jonathan and Vanessa, grandchildren Emily,
Katy and Olly, son-in-law Edward,
daughter-in-law Ruth, niece
Lizzie and his many friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Salehurst on
Friday 6th September at 2pm.
No flowers please. Donations in David's memory can be made to the Lillywhite Foundation via the funeral directors Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
43 High Street, Battle, TN33 0EE.
Sincerest thanks for the love, care and kindness given to David by the Bexhill Renal Unit over the past three years.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 30, 2019
