Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
13:00
Eastbourne Crematorium
FISHENDEN David Peacefully at The Conquest Hospital
on 19th August 2019, aged 74 years.
David will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Patricia, son Robert, granddaughter Debbie,
family and very many friends.
Funeral service 1.00pm,
Tuesday 3rd September at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in David's memory for the Cancer Research UK or the RSPCA may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 30, 2019
