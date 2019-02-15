|
|
|
ARROWSMITH David Charles Passed away peacefully on
8th February 2019 at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea,
aged 71 years.
Loving husband,
father and grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed
by his family and many friends.
Funeral service Thursday
28th February, 1.45 p.m. at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations
if desired for the Great Ormond Street Hospital may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone: 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 15, 2019
