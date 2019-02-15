Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
WRIGHT Dale Crosby Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2019 at Grosvenor Park Nursing Home, Bexhill-on-Sea,
aged 96 years.
Loving husband to Kathleen and father to Jane and Esmond.
Funeral service Tuesday 26th February, 11.00 a.m. at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired for the Bexhill Caring Community may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone: 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 15, 2019
