Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
15:15
Eastbourne Crematorium
JEANS Cyril Albert
"Nobby" Peacefully at The Conquest Hospital on Wednesday 24th July, aged 79 years.
Nobby will be very sadly missed
by his beloved wife Judith, son Nick, grandchildren Brad and Shanna,
family and very many friends.
Funeral service 3.15p.m.,
Friday 23rd August at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in Nobby's memory for the
Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Tel: 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 16, 2019
