|
|
|
BROWN Cyril Norman Formerly of Beckley Motors.
Peacefully at Peasmarsh Place Care Home on 18th February 2019.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by his
family and friends.
A funeral service to celebrate Cyril's life will be held at Hastings Crematorium on 22nd March 2019 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Cyril's memory are to benefit 'Northiam & Broad Oak Patients Participation Group'.
If you would like to make a contribution, your cheque, payable to N.A.B.O.P.P.G. may be sent c/o J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB. Telephone 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More