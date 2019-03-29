Home

STACE Colin 79, passed away peacefully at the EDGH 24th March 2019. Beloved Husband to Yvonne, Father to Gavin and Mark,
Father-in-law to Michele and Debbie and Grandfather to Carlie, Toby, Megan and Jake. He will be sadly missed, but always remain in our hearts.
Funeral on 8th April at
Hastings Crematorium at 12:30pm. Immediate family flowers only, donations appreciated to
Cancer Research c/o A C Towner Ltd, Norman Road, St Leonards, TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 29, 2019
