PICKARD Colin 59 years, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of

Colin Pickard, who died peacefully at home on 19th June 2019.

Colin leaves behind his Wife Deborah and his two children Kevin and Joanne. Colin was a much loved son to Toni and the late Doug, as well as an adored Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and Friend. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the local District Nurses and Hospice at Home team, family members and friends, who all supported Colin and his family throughout his short illness.

A keen Motorcyclist, Fisherman and Gardener, with a love of music,

Colin will forever be remembered as a quietly generous and incredibly kind man, well respected by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at

Hastings Crematorium on

Tuesday 2nd July, 11.00am.

Black attire not essential.

Colin's family have requested

donations to the RNLI Hastings and

Air Ambulance KSS to be sent to

A C Towner Ltd Funeral Directors,

in lieu of flowers please. Published in Hastings Observer on June 28, 2019