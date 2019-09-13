|
HORSLER Colin
31.5.30 - 24.8.19 Beloved father to Graham, Veronica, Andrew & Jeremy, brother to Jill, grandad & great grandad.
Peacefully at Laureston. Many thanks to the staff for his care there. One of life's characters, he will be greatly missed.
A service to remember Colin will be held at Park Road Methodist 3.15pm
on Monday 30th September
& after at The Jenny Lind Pub.
Family flowers only. Donations welcome to The either direct or via Hinkleys,
Mount Pleasant Road.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 13, 2019