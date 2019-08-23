Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Peddlesden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Peddlesden

Notice Condolences

Clifford Peddlesden Notice
PEDDLESDEN Clifford William Peacefully at St Michael's Hospice
on Monday 12th August 2019,
aged 86 years.
Cliff will be very sadly missed by
his beloved wife Marlene and
sister June, daughters
Carol, Wendy and Nicki,
grandchildren Rebecca and Luca,
step grandchildren Jenny and Mike,
family and very many friends.
Funeral service 11.00 a.m. on
Monday 9th September
at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in Cliff's memory for
St Michael's Hospice or the
Bexhill Renal Unit may be sent
to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Download Now