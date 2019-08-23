|
PEDDLESDEN Clifford William Peacefully at St Michael's Hospice
on Monday 12th August 2019,
aged 86 years.
Cliff will be very sadly missed by
his beloved wife Marlene and
sister June, daughters
Carol, Wendy and Nicki,
grandchildren Rebecca and Luca,
step grandchildren Jenny and Mike,
family and very many friends.
Funeral service 11.00 a.m. on
Monday 9th September
at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations in Cliff's memory for
St Michael's Hospice or the
Bexhill Renal Unit may be sent
to Arthur C Towner Ltd.,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG. Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 23, 2019