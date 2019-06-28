|
|
|
Wiggett Christopher Chris sadly passed away at his home on the 9th of June.
Chris was a friend to so many, a beloved son to David and Rosemary Wiggett. A loyal brother and a proud loving father to Mia Wiggett.
A service will be held to remember Chris on the 4th of July at 12:30
at Hastings Crematorium.
The family have suggested flowers from immediate family & donations to be given to the Sea View Project.
Chris's family are holding a small celebration of Christopher's life at the Post Office Club, Elphinstone Road, Hastings, after the service and everyone is welcome.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 28, 2019