Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Wiggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Wiggett

Notice Condolences

Christopher Wiggett Notice
Wiggett Christopher Chris sadly passed away at his home on the 9th of June.
Chris was a friend to so many, a beloved son to David and Rosemary Wiggett. A loyal brother and a proud loving father to Mia Wiggett.
A service will be held to remember Chris on the 4th of July at 12:30
at Hastings Crematorium.
The family have suggested flowers from immediate family & donations to be given to the Sea View Project.
Chris's family are holding a small celebration of Christopher's life at the Post Office Club, Elphinstone Road, Hastings, after the service and everyone is welcome.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.