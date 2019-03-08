|
|
|
CHAMBERS Christine Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
at St Michael's Hospice on
19th February 2019, aged 68.
Her funeral service will take place
at Hastings Cemetery Chapel
on Friday 15th March, 2.00pm.
All are welcome.
Flowers welcome or donations
in support of 'St Michael's Hospice'
may be sent via the Funeral Director:
A C Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
You may also donate through
the tribute page:
www.christine-chambers
.muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More