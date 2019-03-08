Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:00
Hastings Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Chambers

Notice Condolences

Christine Chambers Notice
CHAMBERS Christine Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
at St Michael's Hospice on
19th February 2019, aged 68.
Her funeral service will take place
at Hastings Cemetery Chapel
on Friday 15th March, 2.00pm.
All are welcome.
Flowers welcome or donations
in support of 'St Michael's Hospice'
may be sent via the Funeral Director:
A C Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
You may also donate through
the tribute page:
www.christine-chambers
.muchloved.com
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now