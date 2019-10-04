Home

Caroline Stannard

Caroline Stannard Notice
STANNARD Caroline After a long brave battle with cancer, Caroline passed away at
St Michael's Hospice
on 29th September 2019,
aged 46 years.
A loving daughter to Clive and Margaret, who were at her bedside.

You will always be with us in our hearts, We love and miss you so much.

Many thanks to St Michael's Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave.

The funeral service in on
Tuesday 15th October at
11 am at Hastings Crematorium.
No black and no flowers, instead, donations if you wish to St Michael's Hospice or the Sara Lee Trust via
the Undertaker
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea
TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 4, 2019
