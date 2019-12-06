|
WENBOURNE Brian (Godfrey) Passed away peacefully on
27th November 2019, aged 85.
Greatly loved and sadly missed by
his wife Rosemary, his four children,
their families and all his grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at Hastings Crematorium, 18th December at 1:15. Family flowers only. Donations can be made, if desired, to https://www.mndassociation.org (Motor Neurone Disease Association).
Any enquiries to Hinkley Funeral Service 01424 722461.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 6, 2019