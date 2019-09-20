Parker Brian Frank Peacefully at Mais House,

Bexhill-on-Sea on 2nd September 2019,

aged 82 years.

Brian was a keen sportsman

and played football for

Hastings United F.C. in the 1950's.

He also played cricket for many years and was well known in the area.

Brian worked for many years for local builders Eldridge and Cruttenden.

He was the widower of the late Grace Parker and is survived by their two children Sharon and Gary,

six grandchildren and

four great grandchildren.

He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.

Funeral service Monday 7th October, 11.00a.m. at Hastings Crematorium.

The service will be followed by a wake at the Robin Hood Public House, Icklesham to which you are all invited.

Family flowers only please; donations to The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to

Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.

Telephone 01424 733700. Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 20, 2019