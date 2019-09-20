Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
Wake
Following Services
Robin Hood Public House
Icklesham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Parker

Notice Condolences

Brian Parker Notice
Parker Brian Frank Peacefully at Mais House,
Bexhill-on-Sea on 2nd September 2019,
aged 82 years.
Brian was a keen sportsman
and played football for
Hastings United F.C. in the 1950's.
He also played cricket for many years and was well known in the area.
Brian worked for many years for local builders Eldridge and Cruttenden.
He was the widower of the late Grace Parker and is survived by their two children Sharon and Gary,
six grandchildren and
four great grandchildren.
He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service Monday 7th October, 11.00a.m. at Hastings Crematorium.
The service will be followed by a wake at the Robin Hood Public House, Icklesham to which you are all invited.
Family flowers only please; donations to The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Download Now