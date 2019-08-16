Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
Brian Holmes
Holmes Brian Cyril 'Nipper' Passed away at home on August 3rd 2019
aged 78 years.
Husband to Margaret; Dad to Darren, Michaela, Greg, Carl, Rich, Lisa and Karen; Grandad to Taylor, Lewis, Alec, Scarlet, Freya, Buster,
Schnorka, and Gino.
Brother to Shirley & Judy.
Funeral service to be held
August 30th 2019 at 11am,
Hastings Crematorium.
Reunited with all the family
dogs for walkies.
Goodnight, love & miss you always.
All enquiries to Douglas Mercer.
Tel 01424 421805
Published in Hastings Observer on Aug. 16, 2019
