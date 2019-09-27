|
|
|
BROCKLEHURST Barry Phillip Peacefully at home in Bexhill-on-Sea on 18th September 2019, aged 74 years.
Barry will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Marion, daughters Nicola and Charlotte, granddaughters Isabella and Eden Rose,
family and many friends.
Funeral service on
Thursday 3rd October, 10.00a.m.
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please;
donations for HASAG may be sent to
Arthur C Towner Ltd., 1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DG.
Telephone 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 27, 2019