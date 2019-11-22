|
|
|
VEASEY Barbara Passed away peacefully at the Conquest Hospital on 13th November 2019, aged 83 years.
Reunited with her beloved Bernard.
Dearly loved Mother to Hazel, Martyn,
Caroline, Kathryn and Heather.
Grandmother to Matthew, Bayden, Camryn and Edward.
Funeral service to take place at Hastings Cemetery on Thursday
28th November at 2pm.
No flowers. Donations if desired to
St Michael's Hospice and Wateraid UK via Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 22, 2019