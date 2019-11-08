Home

Dickenson (nee Poole)
Audrey Margaret 24/9/1921 - 17/10/2019

It is with great sadness that it has to be announced that Mrs. Audrey Margaret Dickenson passed away on
Thursday 17th October 2019, at Highfield Nursing Home,
in Canterbury, Kent.

She will be cremated at
Barham Crematorium, on
Friday 15th November 2019,
at 14.40 hours, with all honours,
having been a serving member of the WRAF during World War 2, serving in Combined Ops in Whitehall,
even during the Blitz.

It will be followed at a later date with
a small service in St John Church, Hollington, St Leonards-on-sea,
where her ashes will join her beloved Husband Laurie.

Flower or donations,
made payable to RAFA, to be sent to
A Welch and Sons Funeral Directors,
94 Station Road, Herne Bay CT6 5QB
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 8, 2019
