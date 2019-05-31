|
LEE Ann Elizabeth Peacefully in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton on 10th May 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Ian and sister to John. Loving mother of Gordon & Duncan and a beloved grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
Following a private cremation, a Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St. Mary's Church, Northiam on Wednesday 5th June at 11:30 a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, payable to either the 'Cardiac Surgical Nurses Fund' (at the Royal Sussex County Hospital) or the
'British Heart Foundation', may be sent
c/o J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB. Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 31, 2019
