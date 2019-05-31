Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Perigoe & Son - Rye (Northiam, Rye)
Dixter Road
Rye, Sussex TN31 6LB
01797 260316
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Lee

Notice Condolences

Ann Lee Notice
LEE Ann Elizabeth Peacefully in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton on 10th May 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Ian and sister to John. Loving mother of Gordon & Duncan and a beloved grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
Following a private cremation, a Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St. Mary's Church, Northiam on Wednesday 5th June at 11:30 a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, payable to either the 'Cardiac Surgical Nurses Fund' (at the Royal Sussex County Hospital) or the
'British Heart Foundation', may be sent
c/o J. Perigoe & Son Funeral Directors, Dixter Road, Northiam, East Sussex TN31 6LB. Tel: 01797 260316.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.