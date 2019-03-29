Home

Tester and Jones Funeral Services Ltd (Crowborough)
London Road
Crowborough, Sussex TN6 2TT
(+44) 189-2611 181
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
13:15
Hastings Cemetery Chapel
Ali Panahandeh kafifar Notice
PANAHANDEH Kafifar Ali Dearly loved father
and grandad, passed
away after a courageous battle,
aged 61 years.

His funeral will be held at
Hastings Cemetery Chapel
on Friday 12th April at 1.15pm,
followed by a burial.

If you have good memories shared, precious moments remembered,
it's not important if there has
been a long silence, please,
if you wish, you are welcome to pay
your last respects.

'Flowers welcome or donations to Headway, c/o

Tester & Jones Funeral Services
London Road, Crowborough,
TN6 2TT or via the website:
www.testerandjones.co.uk
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 29, 2019
