PANAHANDEH Kafifar Ali Dearly loved father
and grandad, passed
away after a courageous battle,
aged 61 years.
His funeral will be held at
Hastings Cemetery Chapel
on Friday 12th April at 1.15pm,
followed by a burial.
If you have good memories shared, precious moments remembered,
it's not important if there has
been a long silence, please,
if you wish, you are welcome to pay
your last respects.
'Flowers welcome or donations to Headway, c/o
Tester & Jones Funeral Services
London Road, Crowborough,
TN6 2TT or via the website:
www.testerandjones.co.uk
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 29, 2019
