REES Alan Died peacefully at home on 26th October, aged 86, after a short illness.
Loved and missed by his wife,
Shirley and family.
After a Cremation Service (family only) there will be a celebration of his life at Bexhill United Reformed Church, Cantelupe Road, Bexhill, TN40 1PR at 12pm on Monday 11th November to which all friends are welcome,
followed by a reception at Cooden Beach Hotel at 1.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Michael's Hospice,
St Leonards-on-Sea.
Published in Hastings Observer on Nov. 1, 2019