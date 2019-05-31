Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd (Bexhill-on-Sea)
Audley House
Bexhill, Sussex TN40 1DG
01424 733700
Alan Cook Notice
COOK Alan Charles Alan fell into the loving
arms of his Lord & Saviour
peacefully at home
aged 68 years.
His committal service will be held
on Friday 7th June 2019 in the
Main Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium at 10.00am followed
by a service of love and thanksgiving
at Beaulah Baptist Church,
18a Buckhurst Road,
Bexhill-on-Sea at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to St Michael's Hospice
and Care To You via
Arthur C. Towner, 1 Albert Road,
Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 31, 2019
