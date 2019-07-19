|
|
|
MATTHEWS Adela Jane
(née Blake) Passed away
on 29th June 2019.
Loved by all, she will be greatly missed.
Her Funeral Service will be held at
St Mary Magdalene's Church,
Sea Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, on
Friday 26th July 2019 at 10.00am, followed by Burial at Bexhill Cemetery.
A reception will be held at
The Town Square Social Club
(formerly Bexhill Legion)
4-6 London Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
East Sussex, TN39 3JU.
Family flowers only.
Donations accepted for 'Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity'
c/o Sayce & Bull Funeral Directors,
Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3JE.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 19, 2019