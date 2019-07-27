Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
09:30
Roman Catholic Church of St Mary, The Headland
HOLMES Winifred
(Win)
(née Richmond) On 22nd July, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family at home, Win, aged 79 years.
Most dearly loved wife of Alan, devoted mam of Philippa and Niall, also dear mother in law of Stuart and very special and adored nana of Olivia, Jessica and Aidan.
Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday 1st August 2019 at the Roman Catholic Church of St Mary, The Headland at 9:30am prior to interment at Westview Road Cemetery. All are welcome.
Requiescat in Pace.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 27, 2019
