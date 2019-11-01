|
OGLE William Thomas
(Tom) Suddenly on Thursday 17th October 2019, aged 39 years. Thomas, dearly loved son, brother, nephew and cousin, adored fiancé of Kelly,
dear friend of Kal, Flinn and family. Funeral service will take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel, Tanfield Road on Wednesday 6th November at 9.30am.
All family and friends please meet at Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired c/o
Alice House Hospice.
Reunited with
grandma and grandad.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 1, 2019