Notice Mackenzie William James Margaret, Stuart, Lynn and Cameron would sincerely like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received in our sad loss of Jim. Thanks also to Claire Cantwell for such a lovely service at the crematorium, the organist Deryck and all who came to say goodbye

to Jim. Thanks too to the Greensides for the buffet refreshments, staff on Ward 28 of North Tees Hospital for their care of Jim. Special thanks to

Royal Artillery and Royal Engineers and all military personnel for

their attendance.

Thanks to all who gave to SSAFA for the sum of £284.30.

Final thanks to Joel Kerr staff for guidance and ensuring

Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 21, 2019