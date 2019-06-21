|
|
|
Mackenzie William James Margaret, Stuart, Lynn and Cameron would sincerely like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received in our sad loss of Jim. Thanks also to Claire Cantwell for such a lovely service at the crematorium, the organist Deryck and all who came to say goodbye
to Jim. Thanks too to the Greensides for the buffet refreshments, staff on Ward 28 of North Tees Hospital for their care of Jim. Special thanks to
Royal Artillery and Royal Engineers and all military personnel for
their attendance.
Thanks to all who gave to SSAFA for the sum of £284.30.
Final thanks to Joel Kerr staff for guidance and ensuring
Jim had a good send off
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 21, 2019
