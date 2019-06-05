|
Mackenzie William James On Thursday 23rd May,
peacefully in hospital, Jim,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad of Stuart
a dear father in law of Lynn and Papa to Cameron.
He will also be sadly missed by Matthew and Grace.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu
if so desired to SAAFA
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Monday 10th June at 2.30pm
In Stranton Grange Crematorium
All enquiries to
Joel D Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 5, 2019
