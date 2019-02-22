|
KENNEDY William
(Will) On 14th February 2019
peacefully at
Alice House Hospice,
Will aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, dear dad of Susan and Keith, dearest granda of Gemma and Danny, David and Laura,
devoted great granda Billy
of Eve, Jacob and Freya.
Requiem Mass at The Roman Catholic Church of St Mary, Headland on Friday 1st March at 10.45am prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Friends and neighbours please meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alice House Hospice. Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
